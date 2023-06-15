An invitation to The Great Gatsby party as theatre presents immersive production

Plans for Theatr Clwyd

Theatr Clwyd has announced the cast for it's co-production with the Guild of Misrule between June 15 and August 27.

Following its sell out performance in 2018, the hit immersive show returns once again to The Dolphin Pub, Mold for a huge summer season.

Organisers say that in this immersive adaptation of F Scott Fitzgerald’s jazz-age novel the audience are at the heart of the action.

The Great Gatsby is set in the roaring twenties – an era of bootleg liquor and red-hot jazz. Jay Gatsby has invited the audience you to one of his infamous parties and that’s not an invite you’ll want to turn down. Cocktails are flowing, music is playing, and the party is in full swing.

Theatr Clwyd’s Director of Producing, Wes Bennett-Pearce said: I’m thrilled we’re able to bring our immersive production of The Great Gatsby back to north Wales, since it’s hugely successful run in 2018.

"Since then, the show has gone from strength to strength opening productions across the globe, so it’s particularly exciting to be welcoming so many of the original and West End creative team back to create this even more decadent production for 2023.

"Immersive theatre goes beyond the traditional boundaries of the stage and plunges the audience into a fully realised world, so put on your dancing shoes and join us at the Dolphin this summer to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby like never before."

Swinging into The Dolphin Pub for the production are Siobhan Bevan as Myrtle, Huw Blainey as George, Jack Hammett as Nick, Richard McIver as Gatsby, Troy Marcus Richards as Tom, Seren Vickers as Jordan and Bethan Rose Young as Daisy.

The performance takes place over ten rooms and three floors of The Dolphin with an accessible, ground-floor route available. Audio described performances will take place on July 5 and 28

August 25. Signed performances will take place on June 28, July 22 and August 23.

Tickets are from £10. Booking available at Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or by calling 01352 344101.