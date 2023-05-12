Pro-Palestine protesters caused 'utter devastation' at Powys factory, court told

Caernarfon Crown Court, where the trial is being heard.

Giving evidence from behind a screen at Caernarfon Crown Court, Adele Maclachlan said Teledyne Labtech, based at Presteigne, made printed circuit boards but did not handle classified or restricted products.

Intruders had wrongly thought the factory made them for Israeli drones, the jury heard previously.

Mrs Maclachlan said there were tightly controlled processes at the site and broken glass falling more than 30 metres would damage sensors.

“We have a lot of chemistry on site,” she said during questioning by prosecutor Elen Owen.

The manager had been “completely shocked” by what happened last December and “very grateful for the small miracles it hadn’t been a major incident.”

There was “utter devastation” and had been “near-misses”, she said.

Factory cleaner Krystyana Szkarlat said protesters had claimed they were “killing children” and set off smoke bombs, during an orgy of destruction.

She said the police took a long time to arrive. “I was so afraid,” she declared in a statement.

Ruth Hogg, 39, of Stanley Road, Aberystwyth, denies her behaviour was unlawful.

She is charged with conspiring to damage property on December 9 with Susan Bagshaw, 65, of Clawdd Helyg, Commins Coch; Morwenna Grey, 41, of Penrallt Street, Machynlleth, and Tristan Dixon, 34, of Huddersfield, and is on trial alone.

Bagshaw and Grey had entered the building, the prosecution have alleged.

The jury have heard two intruders had been wearing boiler suits and balaclavas, armed with a sledgehammer and a metal crowbar.

Red paint was allegedly sprayed from what looked like a fire extinguisher, covering machinery, walls and the floor.