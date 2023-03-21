Powys could be disadvantaged further by the way broadband subsidy is rolled out

It could be a difficult December for some broadband users in Bridgnorth.

The Gigabit Infrastructure Subsidy Programme, part of the UK Government’s £5billion Project Gigabit programme, aims to deliver high-speed broadband to the hardest to reach areas of the UK that might otherwise not be reached by commercial rollouts.

However, concerns have been raised that hard-to-reach households and businesses in the county will be negatively impacted if potential changes to the deployment of this broadband programme are given the go-ahead.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport’s current intention is to designate all of Mid Wales as a Category C procurement area but, Councillor Jake Berriman, Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, this classification could potentially exclude many Broadband Alternative Network Providers installing broadband schemes in the county, leaving only the largest providers capable of installing ultrafast broadband.

In contrast, other areas of Wales will be in a different category which will provide greater competition for all providers to deliver their full-fibre networks within shorter timeframes.

Councillor Jake Berriman, said: “Access to high-speed internet is critical for the economic and social development of rural communities. The lack of adequate broadband infrastructure is a major challenge for residents and businesses in Powys, with many struggling to access basic services and opportunities.

“I believe that competition from alternative network providers will ensure that our residents can access the highest quality services at affordable prices. Having one provider deliver ultrafast, fibre-based broadband will not serve well our most hard-to-reach residents and businesses, who are already disadvantaged.

“This potential change will only exacerbate this situation, limiting choice and hindering the deployment of alternative broadband networks that could provide a lifeline to those in need.