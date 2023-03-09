Love Wales and take part in annual Spring Clean event

Councillor Jackie Charlton. Photo: Vlad Morozov.

Powys County Council is working with Keep Wales Tidy to support Spring Clean Cymru. Together they are calling on individuals, families, community groups, schools and businesses to get involved between March 17 and April 2.

Last year’s campaign was the biggest ever, with 17,000 volunteers taking part in 364 clean-ups across the country. Keep Wales Tidy are hoping to beat this total and make 2023 its most successful spring clean yet.

“Our Powys communities are well known for taking care of their local areas, but during the Spring Clean Cymru fortnight, we would like to encourage even more of you to help keep Powys clean and green.” Councillor Jackie Charlton, cabinet member for a greener Powys said.

“In previous years we have seen an impressive number of groups and individuals volunteering to help keep Powys clean and tidy, so we are delighted to be joining forces with Keep Wales Tidy again this year for the 2023 Spring Clean Cymru campaign.

“I will be out with my local group, the Llangattock Litter Pickers, and I would urge as many of you as possible to join in or organise your own local event. Not only is it beneficial for our local environment, but it can be a great way to have fun and socialise with likeminded people.

“Litter picking toolkits, containing everything you need, can be borrowed from some of our libraries, so please pop in or reserve your kit online and organise a spring clean for your local area soon.”

Keep Wales Tidy chief executive Owen Derbyshire said: “Our message this year is simple: even one bag can make a big difference. Whether you choose to clean up your own neighbourhood, your favourite beach, park or beauty spot - every piece of litter removed from the natural environment matters.

“Litter picking is also a fun, free activity that can benefit your health, wellbeing, and sense of pride in your community. So go grab a litter picker, get outdoors and show some love for Wales this spring.”

Spring Clean Cymru is part of Caru Cymru - ‘Love Wales’– Keep Wales Tidy’ biggest ever initiative to eradicate litter and waste.

Caru Cymru has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities - Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.