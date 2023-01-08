Heavy rain warning over the River Severn could mean more flooding in Shropshire

The River Severn at Edgerley

The Met Office has declared a yellow weather warning for heavy rain between 6am and 10pm on Tuesday.

While the warning takes in only the triangle of Shropshire between Oswestry, Shrewsbury and towards Welshpool, the amount of rain expected to fall in mid Wales will affect the height of the River Severn throughout Shropshire and further downstream.

Water pouring into streams and rivers in mid Wales makes its way into the Vyrnwy and Severn rivers with another 80-100mm onto saturated ground and the rivers that haven’t recovered from this weekend’s rain.

There are currently flood alerts on the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, the River Severn throughout Shropshire, the Tern and Parry catchments and the Upper Teme in South Shropshire.