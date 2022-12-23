Chance to say thank you to a police officer or force member who has gone the extra mile

The force wants to know which of its staff have made a real difference to people’s lives and local communities.

Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis said the #We Care award was a chance to nominate a member of the police team and say ‘thank you’ for their efforts.

“Your nominee could be a detective who has shown outstanding support to a victim of abuse, a PCSO who has been a lifeline to the community, or a volunteer who has inspired a generation of young police cadets," he said.

“If one of our team has made a positive difference, please do get in touch.

“Your vote gives us the opportunity to acknowledge the great work and success that often goes unrecognised.”

"To nominate, simply tell us why you have nominated the individual and why you think they are an outstanding member of the police service. You can nominate by post, or by completing an easy online nomination form."

To nominate by post, address your nomination to: #We Care Award, c/o. Recognition and Events, ACPO, Police HQ, PO BOX 99, Llangunnor, Carmarthen, SA31 2PF.

Include the name of the person you are nominating and your reasons why, as well as your name and contact number.

The closing date is midnight, January 23.