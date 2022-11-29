Notification Settings

Survey to discover the needs of veterans

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

Powys armed forces veterans are being urged to take part in a UK-wide Office of National Statistics veteran’s survey to learn more about their needs.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance
Powys County Council Deputy Leader and Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Matthew Dorrance said the survey launched earlier this month aimed to learn more about veterans and their families and their needs.

“The Office for National Statistics and Office for Veterans Affairs survey is asking about access to services and circumstances since leaving the armed forces, their lifestyle, health and well-being.

“The Welsh Government devolved administrations and UK Government have been fully involved in the survey and the results will be used to strengthen plans to meet the needs of veterans in the future,” he said.

The survey can be found at: Veterans’ Survey - Office for National Statistics, online at ons.gov.uk.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

