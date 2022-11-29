Survey to discover the needs of veterans

Councillor Matthew Dorrance

Powys County Council Deputy Leader and Armed Forces Champion, Councillor Matthew Dorrance said the survey launched earlier this month aimed to learn more about veterans and their families and their needs.

“The Office for National Statistics and Office for Veterans Affairs survey is asking about access to services and circumstances since leaving the armed forces, their lifestyle, health and well-being.

“The Welsh Government devolved administrations and UK Government have been fully involved in the survey and the results will be used to strengthen plans to meet the needs of veterans in the future,” he said.