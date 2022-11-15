Football club applies to build floodlights in memory of local farmer

Llangedwyn FC pitch - the club have applied for floodlights to be installed at the ground. Picture from Google Streetview.

Delwyn Jones has submitted the application on behalf of Llangedwyn Football Club for six 13.5-metre-tall lighting masts with 3000 watts of low energy lighting each.

The proposal is being put forward in memory of local farmer Sam Davies who died earlier this year.

Mr Jones explained that the floodlights would be used during matches and training sessions, and that some community functions could also benefit from the use of the lights.

The floodlights would also give the football club, which plays in Division One of the Montgomeryshire league, greater flexibility for match kick off times.

Mr Jones said: “In an extensively rural economy, our team consists of a broad range of agricultural and rural workers who need to make the most of daylight hours and good weather.

“In addition, training is very important for our players and future players.

“This is not only to build skills but of key importance for the wellbeing of our players and those that join in with the training.”

Mr Jones explained that current training sessions are usually held on Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8.30pm with the club hiring pitch time at Oswestry School.

Mr Jones said: “Having a pitch that is usable at dusk or late afternoons during the football season will ensure the long-term viability of Llangedwyn FC which has been a central part of the local community since 1975."

Mr Jones said that the light illumination levels from the lights could be “adapted to suit the activity.”

He added: “The driving force behind this is our community lost Sam Davies in spring this year.

“Sam was a farmer and at 25 years old, his loss has been hard felt by all.

“Sam brought light into everything he was involved in, and his family and local organisations see these lights as a suitable and fitting legacy for all.”

The floodlights would be funded by donations and mental health farming charity, the DPJ foundation.

Powys County Councillor for the Llanrhaedr-ym-Mochnant and Llansilin ward which includes Llangedwyn, Cllr Aled Davies said: “I’m in complete support of this application.