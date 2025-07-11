These include opening up ‘cool hubs’ in public spaces with air-conditioning and supporting the fire services to deal with the threat of wildfires.

The Met Office has said that temperatures could climb to 33C across Wales this weekend.

The elderly and those in inadequate housing are particularly at risk. UK Government data estimated 2,295 deaths were associated with heatwaves in summer 2023, with spring 2025 already the warmest and sunniest on UK record.

Wales has also suffered numerous forest and grass fires in recent heatwaves, primarily in Mid Wales and the South Wales Valleys.

Community spaces with air conditioning such as gyms, leisure centres and libraries could provide much-needed respite from soaring temperatures in summer months, following similar ‘cool bank’ schemes in other countries.

Jane Dodds MS said: “The imminent hot weather could be very difficult for vulnerable and elderly people, and it also carries the risk of wildfires, which we have already seen breaking out across Wales in recent years.

“It is only right that public spaces, which are there to serve their communities, are used to provide some much-needed relief during the sweltering temperatures.

“I would also urge ministers to do everything they can to make the public aware of how they can mitigate the risk of wildfires, including by avoiding lighting fires outdoors where possible and being careful with glass and cigarettes.

“Heatwaves and other extreme weather events are becoming increasingly common, but too often the Welsh Government is caught on the hop. That’s why I want to see ministers taking practical steps to keep everyone safe and cool, as well as properly resourcing the fire service so that they can tackle the threats that confront our planet today.”