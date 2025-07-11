At Powys County Council’s meeting on Thursday, July 10, Powys Independents joint group leader, Councillor Beverley Baynham (Presteigne) brought forward a notice of motion in front of councillors on this issue.

The motion was officially seconded by Councillor Joy Jones (Powys Independents – Newtown East) who is the council’s anti-poverty champion.

The cost cutting measure by Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) came into force on July 1 and means that some residents in parts of Powys will face longer waiting times for planned care at English hospitals such as the Royal Shrewsbury or Hereford County hospitals.

This is due to PTHB implementing NHS Wales waiting time targets which are slower than those in England.

Councillor Angela Davies (Liberal Democrat) said: “It is really concerning to Powys residents who go over the border, there is nothing in this motion to object.

“We’re merely tasking the Welsh Government to adequately fund PTHB as we ask them to fund our local authority so that they can deliver the service that residents require.”

She proposed moving straight to the vote.

Deputy council leader, and Labour group leader, Councillor Matthew Dorrance then came in and said that his group would be supporting the motion but had concerns on the second point of the motion.

The part under concern said: “Calls upon the (Labour) Welsh Government to provide immediate funding support to PTHB, addressing the challenges of cross-border healthcare commissioning.”

Cllr Dorrance said: “It’s important that we come together on this issue and the whole council speaks with one voice

“This Welsh Government is a significant partner and of course they are important in this debate, but they do fund the health board to the tune of over £400 million a year.”

He pointed out that health and social care receives over 55 per cent of the Welsh Government’s budget.

Cllr Dorrance continued: “I don’t believe this is merely about money or resources we know from the evidence that has been presented by PTHB this is about demand management and invoice avoidance.

“So, it’s delaying elected care so that the invoices are coming later so that they have an opportunity to deal with their deficit.

“That’s what I strongly believe this is about – it’s not about the Welsh Government these are decisions being taken by the health board on how they deliver health care in this rural setting, and they need to be held to account for their decision.”

He added that the Welsh Government had pumped in an extra £600 million into the Welsh NHS this year due to having two Labour government’s working together.

The motion then moved to a vote and 53 councillors voted in favour of the motion with one councillor abstaining.

Hereford County Hospital. From Google Streetview