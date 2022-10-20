Tory MPs say stability is key following Truss' exit

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne

Both Telford MP, Lucy Allan, and Ludlow's MP, Philip Dunne, said that the focus now needed to be on bringing stability.

The call comes after the end of Liz Truss' chaotic premiership, which was dominated by the disastrous fallout from her controversial 'mini budget'.

Montgomeryshire's Conservative MP, Craig Williams has also said he hopes former chancellor, Rishi Sunak stands for the job.

Mr Dunne, who ran Jeremy Hunt's campaign during the last leadership contest, praised Mrs Truss' decision to bring in the former Health Secretary as chancellor, but said the events of this week had shown that she did not have the support of her party.

Mr Dunne said that the focus now had to be on restoring stability.

He said: "I think she made a very sensible decision in appointing Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor of the Exchequer, which clearly provided some stability to the markets and the party but events subsequently this week showed she had real problems in commanding the authority of the party.

"She has made her decision and now we need to act extremely quickly to put in place a new leader, behind who the parliamentary party can unite, and provide the stability and good governance the country needs."

Ms Allan said: "This a very difficult time for the country. We need political stability. I hope we can find someone who can unite the party and take the country forward. Whoever wins a leadership contest deserves the full support of MPs and must be allowed to govern."

Montgomeryshire Conservative MP, Craig Williams, said Mrs Truss had made the right decision.

Mr Williams, who is Mr Sunak's former Parliamentary Private Secretary and worked on his leadership campaign, said he hoped his old boss would stand again.

He said: "It was totally the right decision, she did the right thing. She has put the country's interest and the party interest first, and I wholeheartedly welcome the decision."

Asked what he wanted to happen next Mr Williams said: "A very swift new Prime Minister installed in the next seven days or however many it is. Then a period of stability and economic calm where we can tackle these huge global headwinds we have got coming."

He added: "I very much hope Rishi stands and I very much hope he becomes leader. We have a huge economic crisis ahead of us and I think he has the proven record of dealing with economic challenges such as the pandemic, the early days of the war in Ukraine. He has an amazing brain and work ethic and I always know if he is Prime Minister he is going to talk truth to power and tell me how it is, not how I want it to be."