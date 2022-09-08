Wild venision snacks on the menu at game fair

Wild Venison Jerky

The Welshpool-based company, which makes high protein snacks under the Get Jerky brand name, is adding the new venison product in Original and Spicy Chilli flavours to Welsh Beef jerky range.

Sales director Emma Morris said she was looking forward to customer feedback at the three-day GWCT Welsh Game Fair which is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the Vaynol Estate near Bangor from Friday until Sunday.

The venison is sourced from Willo Game near Bishops Castle, one of the country’s processors of wild game.

Willo Game’s operations director Will Oakley, who employs 40 full and part-time staff, said the company supplies locally sourced wild venison from Wales and the borders.

“I think the new Wild Venison Jerky tastes very good,” he said.

“Wild venison is by far the healthiest of all meats because deer live in a natural environment with little or no human intervention. It is a high quality source of protein, is leaner and has lower saturated fat than other red meats and is rich in iron, zinc, B vitamins and essential amino acids."

The Wild Venison Jerky is marinated in a special blend of herbs and spices for up to 24 hours and air-dried using state-of-the art ovens.

“This makes our new venison jerky the ultimate healthy snack for the active consumer,” said Emma.

“Venison isn’t commonly used in the snacking sector, so benefits such as unique flavours, high protein, health benefits and advantages of ‘wild’ game instead of farmed, are not widely known."