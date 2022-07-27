Teacher died in 150ft fall on Snowdon danger ridge

Crib Goch is Snowdon's most dangerous ridge. Photo: Andy Harbach.

Victoria Luck, 47, a special needs teacher, of Avondale Road, Wolverhampton, died on December 19. Her father Gordon Luck described her as “energetic, healthy and active”, with a large circle of friends.

Assistant coroner for north west Wales, Sarah Riley, said the mother-of-two and her partner had tried to find the so-called “Infinity Pool” beauty-spot, accompanied by their dog.

They went up Crib Goch ridge - which has the reputation as Snowdon's most dangerous ridge - and then Miss Luck fell as they descended steep and difficult terrain about half a mile from the pool, which had been publicised on social media.

The plunge was not witnessed but her boyfriend heard her scream.

The coroner said the couple had not followed a known route down Crib Goch and they did not have a map.

Miss Luck suffered multiple injuries and a conclusion of misadventure was recorded by the coroner at Caernarfon.

Miss Luck’s partner, Matthew Radnor, said they had met last summer.

“Tor and I were in love, I felt I had met my soulmate. We made plans for the future and were intending to get married,” he said in a statement.

Mr Radnor had seen a TikTok video of the Infinity Pool and they had decided to visit it, booking into an hotel at Betws y Coed.

But Mr Radnor became unsure of their route while on the highest peak in Wales and England. Miss Luck had climbed down into a gully while Mr Radnor tried to find an easier route with the dog when he heard a “yelp”.

He shouted his partner’s name but got no reply.

Mr Radnor, on a video link to the inquest, became emotional during the hearing.

Coastguard helicopter paramedic Chris Bradshaw said Miss Luck’s body was found 150ft below Mr Radnor, on a steep slope. He was winched down to her.

Miss Luck had been below the North Ridge of narrow Crib Goch, which has been the scene of numerous tragedies.