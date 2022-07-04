Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Powys's pride in becoming a Proud Council

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished: Last Updated:

Powys County Council is to become a ‘Proud Council’ and will be first rural authority in Wales to join the partnership that supports and actively champions LGBTQ+ inclusion in Welsh communities.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance
Councillor Matthew Dorrance

The initiative was formed in 2015 to create a unified and collaborative approach , supporting member local authorities with their commitment towards creating equal, diverse and inclusive workplaces and communities, where the LGBTQ+ community can be free from discrimination or prejudice.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, deputy leader and cabinet member for a fairer Powys, said: “I’m delighted that Powys County Council will become a Proud Council. It’s especially pleasing that the decision to join this partnership was taken during Pride Month.

“The decision to become a Proud Council sends a very clear signal that we are a welcoming and inclusive employer that supports and promotes diversity across our workforce while supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Powys.

"Our ambition is to build a fairer Powys. Becoming a Proud Council is an important step in achieving this.”

The other Welsh local authorities that are Proud Councils are Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Torfaen.

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News