Powys's pride in becoming a Proud Council

Councillor Matthew Dorrance

The initiative was formed in 2015 to create a unified and collaborative approach , supporting member local authorities with their commitment towards creating equal, diverse and inclusive workplaces and communities, where the LGBTQ+ community can be free from discrimination or prejudice.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, deputy leader and cabinet member for a fairer Powys, said: “I’m delighted that Powys County Council will become a Proud Council. It’s especially pleasing that the decision to join this partnership was taken during Pride Month.

“The decision to become a Proud Council sends a very clear signal that we are a welcoming and inclusive employer that supports and promotes diversity across our workforce while supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Powys.

"Our ambition is to build a fairer Powys. Becoming a Proud Council is an important step in achieving this.”