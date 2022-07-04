Powys's pride in becoming a Proud Council

The initiative was formed in 2015 to create a unified and collaborative approach , supporting member local authorities with their commitment towards creating equal, diverse and inclusive workplaces and communities, where the LGBTQ+ community can be free from discrimination or prejudice.
Councillor Matthew Dorrance, deputy leader and cabinet member for a fairer Powys, said: “I’m delighted that Powys County Council will become a Proud Council. It’s especially pleasing that the decision to join this partnership was taken during Pride Month.
“The decision to become a Proud Council sends a very clear signal that we are a welcoming and inclusive employer that supports and promotes diversity across our workforce while supporting the LGBTQ+ community in Powys.
"Our ambition is to build a fairer Powys. Becoming a Proud Council is an important step in achieving this.”
The other Welsh local authorities that are Proud Councils are Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Torfaen.