Employers urged to enter award scheme

Highlight of the year for apprentices, employers and work-based learning providers and practitioners, the awards are organised by the Welsh Government and supported by the National Training Federation for Wales. Headline sponsor for the third year is Openreach.

The awards highlight the outstanding achievements, during unprecedented times, of successful employers, inspirational apprentices and talented work-based learning practitioners.

Application forms can be download from gov.wales/apprenticeshipawardscymru and submitted before the closing date of May 20 at 12 noon.

From the applications, finalists in nine categories will be shortlisted for awards. The categories are Foundation Apprentice, Apprentice and Higher Apprentice of the Year, which includes degree apprentices for the first time this year.

A “Tomorrow’s Talent” category gives employers the opportunity to nominate a current apprentice who has ‘demonstrated significant personal progress’ and has made ‘a tangible and positive impact on the employer’s organisational performance.’

Successful businesses are recognised with awards for small, medium, large and macro employers of the year. Work-based Learning Practitioner of the Year recognises those crucially involved in delivering apprenticeships.

The Welsh Government has recently announced £366 million investment over the next three years to deliver 125,000 all-age apprenticeships across Wales during the current term of government, which is due to end in 2026.