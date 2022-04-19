Battle of Britain exhibition arrives at National Library of Wales

National Library of Wales

Pedr ap Llwyd, chief executive and librarian and Air Commodore Adrian Williams, Air Officer Wales, were opening the exhibition in the company of Lord-Lieutenant of Dyfed, Miss Sara Edwards and Second World War veterans on Wednesday .

The exhibition, which will be open free of charge until May 11, has been created by Dr Lynsey Shaw, from the RAF’s Air Historical Branch, together with Air Commodore Williams and his team.

Due to the pandemic, the exhibition has been delayed until 82nd anniversary year of the Battle of Britain.

Mr ap Llwyd said: “The exhibition will remind our readers and visitors of the extreme violence, aggression and destruction of war, both in terms of human, cultural and material loss.

“It will also remind us of the bravery and sacrifices of those who defended our shores in the Battle of Britain against the most reviled individual and ideology in human history.”

Air Commodore Williams added: “The Battle of Britain, the largest air battle ever recorded, was one of the most pivotal and iconic moments in the history of this country. It marked a turning point of the Second World War when Britain stood alone against Hitler’s seemingly unstoppable military power.

“The exhibition tells a story that will enable Welsh people of all ages to come along and find out more about what happened in the skies and on the ground during wartime.

“It exceptionally details the Welsh aircrew who fought, telling their stories and heroism to a modern Welsh audience.