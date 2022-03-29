Bond is back on the rallying circuit

The landrover dedicated to James Bond

Mark Higgins and co-driver Claire Williams won the North Wales leg of the 2022 Defender Bowler Challenge in Dolgellau in a time of 55 minutes and 12 seconds a full minute and 41 seconds ahead of their nearest rivals.

The duo drove a Bowler Defender 90, with livery inspired by 60 years of James Bond films and its lasting partnership with Land Rover.

The rally and stunt driver has been at the wheel in the last four James Bond films, including the latest blockbuster, No Time To Die (2021). This was his, very successful return to the rallying scene.