Bond is back on the rallying circuit

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

The driving force behind the wheel of the latest James Bond films took to the Welsh forests for his latest achievement.

The landrover dedicated to James Bond

Mark Higgins and co-driver Claire Williams won the North Wales leg of the 2022 Defender Bowler Challenge in Dolgellau in a time of 55 minutes and 12 seconds a full minute and 41 seconds ahead of their nearest rivals.

The duo drove a Bowler Defender 90, with livery inspired by 60 years of James Bond films and its lasting partnership with Land Rover.

The rally and stunt driver has been at the wheel in the last four James Bond films, including the latest blockbuster, No Time To Die (2021). This was his, very successful return to the rallying scene.

He said: "The one-off Bowler Defender 90 featured a special 007 60th logo on its roof and sides in a trademark satin black and gold finish, with a host of performance and competition upgrades by the team at Bowler."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

