Roadworks issues 'should have been considered before three-month closure'

The stretch is closed for three months for the work.

Work to replace a damaged culvert on the A458 at Spring Bank, Golfa, in Welshpool, has led to the creation of a 15-mile diversion.

Since the work started, new traffic restrictions have been put in place to address some of the issues thrown up by the closure of the route between Welshpool and Llanfair Caereinion.

They have included improved diversion signs, a weight limit and speed limits.

Welshpool councillor Graham Breeze said he was pleased action was being taken over the issues, but that more discussions should have taken place ahead of the work starting.

He said: "You can see from the scale of the job that all avenues were considered prior to having to close the road for three months, and I am happy with the reasons I have been given for the requirements to do that.

"They have responded to the problems we have got and tried to make some improvements with lorry weight limits and speed limits. I am happy they are looking at everything and the ways we can improve it, but a lot of this should have happened at the start.

"There should have been more consultation with councils and councillors to look at what issues there would be."