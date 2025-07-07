The association wrote to the town council recently urging them to renew their membership for about £25 a year.

HOWLTA exists to promote the Heart of Wales railway line, lobby for suitable services, and encourage people to use it so that it is available for the travellers of the future.

They also organise trips and socials and produce a regular newsletter.

The Heart of Wales Line runs from Swansea to Llanelli, Llandovery, Llanwrtyd Wells, Builth Road, Llandrindod Wells, Knighton, Knucklas, Church Stretton and to Shrewsbury

Town clerk Louise Hammond said the association sends them a newsletter every quarter.

Members agreed to renew their membership.