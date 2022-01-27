Chefs have chance to win Italy trip in culinary competition

Arwyn Watkins of Cambrian Training Company

Wales is to have its own heat of the Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef of UK and Ireland for the first time next month.

The heat will be held on February 22 at the Welsh International Culinary Championships organised by the Culinary Association of Wales.

It is open to young chefs aged 17-23 who can inject personality, passion and creativity into their own vibrant and exciting risotto dish. Entries must be received by January 31 at culinaryassociation.wales/competitions.

The Wales heat winner will qualify for the Grand Final at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the April 4.

The overall winner will travel to Italy for a three day stage with Fabio Pisani, Alessandro Negrini and their team at the two Michelin starred Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia in Milan, famous for its contemporary Italian cuisine.

They will also be taken on a tour of the Riso Gallo Rice Mill in Italy and will learn about a selection of rice, cresses and oils from Riso Gallo, Filippo Berio and Koppert Cress.

Riso Gallo, Europe’s premier grain specialists, has been supplying chefs around the world with the finest Italian grains for more than six generations.

Arwyn Watkins, Culinary Assocation of Wales president, said he was delighted to host the competition’s Wales at the WICC. “The Welsh International Culinary Championships is the perfect place for all these culinary competitions in Wales to come together in one place,” he added.