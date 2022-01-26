Plans to protect ancient woodland at Presteigne in mid Wales

The woods at Presteigne in Autumn

The forest covers over 1,000 acres in seven separate woodland blocks that sit in the Lugg catchment on the border between England and Wales.

A public consultation is being held to allow the views of residents to influence the future management of the forest for the next 10 years and beyond.

Becky Hares, Senior Officer in Land Management for NRW said the main objectives of the plan include that the forest remains an important productive woodland; that species and structural diversity will be significantly enhanced and that plantations on ancient woodland sites undergo a slow and steady conversion back to native broadleaf woodland.

"Healthy forests are vital to the local environment and biodiversity as well as the local economy and culture. We have put together a plan to sustainably manage the Presteigne Woods and we want locals to have their say on it.

“A good plan will provide benefits for everyone, and this consultation is a way for everyone to have their say on it.”

Residents can find the plans and respond to the consultation by visiting NRW’s consultation website.

Alternatively, residents can call 0300 065 3000 and ask to speak with one of the Senior Land Management Officers responsible for the consultations. From there they will be able to send out hard copies of the documents on request.

Residents who want to send feedback by post can send it to: Natural Resources Wales, Powells Place, Powells Lane, Welshpool, Powys, SY21 7JY.