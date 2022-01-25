Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Broadband speeds in Mid Wales are disgraceful Senedd member says

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished: Last Updated:

Montgomeryshire has the second highest percentage of households living with ‘very slow’ internet connections in the UK, according to new research.

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds.
Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds.

Date from Ofcom and the House of Commons Library show that 18.7 per cent of people living in the area of north Powys have internet connections under 10 Mb/s.

The area's average speed is also below average, at 53.4 Mb/s compared to a UK average of 86.5.

Jane Dodds, Welsh Liberal Democrat Senedd Member for Mid & West Wales, said it was disgraceful that Powys was being left behind the rest of the country when it came to broadband access.

"Good internet access and fast broadband speeds are more vital than ever with the rise of home working and increasing numbers of small start-ups. If we are to attract businesses and new investment to Powys we need better digital connectivity.

“The Conservative Government in Westminster urgently needs to prioritise increasing internet speeds in rural Wales. We would also like to see the Labour-Plaid Cymru administration in the Senedd to use the limited powers over broadband they have to use the Superfast Cymru programme to close the rural-urban gap in Wales or else we will only see the digital divide between South Wales and rest of Wales continue to grow.”

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News