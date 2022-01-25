Broadband speeds in Mid Wales are disgraceful Senedd member says

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds.

Date from Ofcom and the House of Commons Library show that 18.7 per cent of people living in the area of north Powys have internet connections under 10 Mb/s.

The area's average speed is also below average, at 53.4 Mb/s compared to a UK average of 86.5.

Jane Dodds, Welsh Liberal Democrat Senedd Member for Mid & West Wales, said it was disgraceful that Powys was being left behind the rest of the country when it came to broadband access.

"Good internet access and fast broadband speeds are more vital than ever with the rise of home working and increasing numbers of small start-ups. If we are to attract businesses and new investment to Powys we need better digital connectivity.