Competition cooking up interest in the culinary world

Junior Culinary Team Wales coach Danny Burke and manager Michael Evans judging at the Welsh International Culinary Championships.

The 'Masterchef' style event will be held from February 22-24 at Rhos-on-Sea and will run alongside the National and Junior Chef of Wales contests.

The event includes competitions to suit every level of experience, covering omelettes to Welsh Lamb, vegetable cuts to Ultimate Cupcakes. In addition, the WICC plays host to the Major International Challenge and, for the first time, the Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef Challenge.

The competitions for chefs and front of house learners traditionally attract students from colleges across Wales and England.

Entries for all the competitions, including the National and Junior Chef of Wales contests, must be received by January 31. Entry forms can be downloaded from the Culinary Association of Wales website culinaryassociation.wales/competitions.

Its main sponsor is Food and Drink Wales, the Welsh Assembly Government’s department representing the food and drink industry.

Other sponsors include Castel Howell, Churchill, Major International, Riso Gallo, Dick Knives, MCS Tech Products, Hybu Cig Cymru/ Meat Promotion Wales and Grŵp Llandrillo Menai

Arwyn Watkins, association president, said: “The Welsh International Culinary Championships is the perfect place for all these culinary competitions to come together in one place.

“After the challenges of the past two years, we are looking forward to putting on a fantastic event to showcase the rich talent and skills within the hospitality industry."