Bring an end to work from home fines

By Sue AustinMid WalesPublished:

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called on the Welsh Government to scrap its £60 fine on employees who are found to “not working from home with good reason”.

Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds.

Commenting, Party Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “This policy is not a solution to the problems we face and the Welsh Labour Government should amend it immediately.

“Employees should not be punished for potentially following the direction of a bad boss or employer who is not complying with instructions.

“Employers who are vulnerable to exploitation or coercion will be the most vulnerable to these fines and the Welsh Government has failed to understand that the relationship between employee and employer is most often not one of equals.

“I urge the Government to urgently reconsider”.

