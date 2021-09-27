Businesses have duty to keep premises Covid secure

Powys County Council says it is continuing to work with the Health and Safety Executive, to carry out spot checks and inspections on all types of businesses, in all areas, to ensure they are working safely after all of Wales moved to alert level 0 in August. All businesses and premises can now open.

It is also working alongside local public health authorities to support the understanding of any patterns in confirmed coronavirus cases in the area.

Councillor Beverley Baynham, Cabinet Member for Environmental Health, said: "During the checks we provide advice and guidance to manage risk and protect workers, customers and visitors but where some businesses are not managing this, we will take immediate action.

"This can range from the provision of specific advice, issuing enforcement notices, stopping certain work practices until they are made safe and, where businesses fail to comply, this could lead to prosecution.

"Working to manage the transmission of Covid means that businesses need to conduct a risk assessment to understand the measures they may require to protect workers and others from coronavirus.

“Managing the risk of spreading coronavirus in the workplace needs to be the priority for all businesses in Powys, it is a legal duty for businesses to protect their workers and others from harm and this includes taking reasonable steps to control the risk and protect people from coronavirus.

The council said that there were problems across a range of areas including poor hygiene and failing to introduce an adequate cleaning regime particularly at busy times of the day.