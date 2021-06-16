Fire service appoints new chairman and deputy

Elwyn Williams

Councillor Elwyn Williams, of Carmarthenshire, was elected chair and Councillor Kelvyn Curry, of Powys, was elected deputy chair, at the authority’s annual general meeting on Monday.

Councillor Williams is one of the authority’s longest serving members, having joined in June 2012.

He has been deputy chair to the authority over the last two municipal years and takes over from Councillor Jan Curtice of Swansea, whose exemplary leadership has seen the authority successfully navigate the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Williams first became a community councillor for Llangunnor in 1994, where he is currently serving as its chair.

Kelvyn Curry

He has also represented Llangunnor on Carmarthenshire County Council since 2012 and undertakes an active role as chair of the Dyfed Pensions Fund and vice chair of the licensing committee.

Councillor Williams said: “I am immensely privileged to be elected to lead Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority during such a critical time for public services in Wales.

“This has without question been an extremely challenging year for the service and our communities.

"We have had to respond to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic by developing new and innovative ways of delivering our services.

"We have also assisted colleagues in our health services in their efforts to vaccinate and safeguard our residents.

"Indeed, the service’s response has been exemplar and I hope that during my tenure as chair, we can build on the successful partnerships we have forged during the pandemic and continue to work together to keep the communities of mid and west Wales safe."

Councillor Curry also joined Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority in June 2012 and has also been a serving member of Powys County Council since that time, representing Rhayader Cwmdauddwr and the Elan Valley.

He was also a member of the Dyfed-Powys Police Authority from 2008 to 2013 and a magistrate from 1999 to 2015.

Councillor Curry is an active member of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s sustainability and environmental group and is committed to ensuring the authority does all that it can to minimise its adverse impact on the environment.

Councillor Curry said: “I am extremely grateful for the confidence and support of colleagues in my election as deputy chair to the authority.

"I have no doubt that the next few years will be challenging as we recover from the pandemic.