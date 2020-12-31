Extensions to Welsh forests underway

The sites as part of a project to expand the Welsh Government Woodland Estate.
The work carried out over a combined total of 60 hectares of land will provide compensatory planting for woodland that has been lost through wind energy developments or restoration of non-woodland habitats like peat bogs.
Both sites will be planted with a mix of conifers elements and native broadleaf trees.
Miriam Jones – Walters, Specialist Advisor for Land Stewardship said:
"Creating new woodlands and increasing the number of trees planted in Wales is really important as they will provide multiple benefits for our economy, the environment and the people of Wales for years to come."