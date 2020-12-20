Fresh call made for rapid vaccine roll-out

By Nick HumphreysMid WalesPublished: Last Updated:

A fresh call has been made for rapid roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine after tighter Christmas restrictions were announced.

Responding to the announcement from the Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford that alert Level 4 restrictions will come into effect in Wales from midnight tonight, Leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price MS said: “In light of the strongest possible scientific advice, it is right to take decisive action to bring the level of cases under control, save lives and ease the mounting pressure on the NHS.

“It was for those reasons that we called on the Welsh Government to act earlier this week – rather than delay a decision which always seemed inevitable.

“The introduction of new, tighter restrictions will undoubtedly be a disappointment to those who had planned to see friends and family over the Christmas period.

“However, we all have a responsibility to keep one another safe. While we are once again asked to make a sacrifice at what is usually a sociable time of year, our collective effort is necessary, particularly as a new variant of Covid-19 has been identified.

“No one wanted a Christmas like this. This latest lockdown will amplify the need to rapidly roll out the vaccine, increase the financial support for those self-isolating and introduce a package of support to allow businesses to fully hibernate.”

Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Coronavirus
Health
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News