Fresh call made for rapid vaccine roll-out

Responding to the announcement from the Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford that alert Level 4 restrictions will come into effect in Wales from midnight tonight, Leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price MS said: “In light of the strongest possible scientific advice, it is right to take decisive action to bring the level of cases under control, save lives and ease the mounting pressure on the NHS.

“It was for those reasons that we called on the Welsh Government to act earlier this week – rather than delay a decision which always seemed inevitable.

“The introduction of new, tighter restrictions will undoubtedly be a disappointment to those who had planned to see friends and family over the Christmas period.

“However, we all have a responsibility to keep one another safe. While we are once again asked to make a sacrifice at what is usually a sociable time of year, our collective effort is necessary, particularly as a new variant of Covid-19 has been identified.