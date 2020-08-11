Gyms in Wales allowed to re-open

Welshpool's Flash Leisure Centre welcomed visitors back to pre-booked classes and gym sessions although the swimming pool will stay closed until August 17.

In Chirk, just across the Shropshire border, the town's Leisure Centre is not re-opening at all until August 17.

Freedom Leisure and Powys County Council said five of its centres including The Flash and Maldwyn Leisure Centre in Newtown, had re-opened with another eight opening on September 1. The centre in Machynlleth will stay shut until essential works are finished.

Changing rooms will not be available for gym and classes users, there will be contactless payments only and none of the water fountains will be in use.

Gym users have to book a one hour slot.

Councillor Rachel Powell, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for Young People, Culture and Leisure, said: “Leisure centres have always supported wellbeing, helped reduce obesity and

safeguard mental health, which supports the Public Health Agendas and prevents further ill-health within our communities.

"The pandemic has to some extent, increased such associated risks and therefore to re-open these facilities within Powys, is very much welcomed.

“Clearly, social distancing will need to be adhered to and the layouts may well change to accommodate this, however we look forward to operating fully in the future, when it is safe to do

so.”

All activities are pre-bookable by contacting your Freedom Leisure centre directly.

Wrexham County Borough Council said that Chirk Leisure and Activity Centre would open on August 17 along with Wrexham Waterworld, Gwyn Evans Leisure & Activity Centre and the Queensway Stadium.