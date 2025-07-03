Housing estate plans for village near Welshpool are approved

Back in January Richard Glover-Davies of Montgomeryshire Homes Ltd lodged the application with Powys County Council for 23 homes at land called “Lyndale” which is near the village primary school in Forden.

The estate would be a mix of detached, and semi-detached three- and four-bedroom houses with three of the dwellings to be two-bedroom bungalows.

Five of the houses will be “affordable homes.”

The reserved matters proposal had to be lodged before January 24.

This date was the deadline for when the three-year time limit for detailed proposal to be brought to the council for the scheme would run out.

An outline application to establish the principle of developing the land was approved in January 2022.

The 0.95-hectare site has been used as a paddock / agricultural grazing land, and slopes gently from east to west fronting onto a road that runs through Forden.

The site is also designated for housing in the Powys Local Development Plan (LDP).

Concerns had been expressed during the consultation process that the development would mean a “considerable loss” of parking space along the main road through the village, which is used by visitors to the nearby school, community centre and playing fields.

Local county councillor Cllr Jeremy Brignell-Thorp (Green Party- Forden and Montgomery) said: “There is very little parking provision for these facilities other than along the edge of the road.”

Forden with Leighton and Trelystan community council supported the application but also highlighted the loss of parking space.

Forden council said: “The councillors have requested that consideration is given to parking provision in the area during school time and weekends, when the main road is used as parking.”

Principal planning officer Richard Edwards brought up the parking issues in his report.

Mr Edwards said: “Comments have been by the local member and community council in respect of parking provision especially around school drop of time.

“These concerns are noted by the Highways Authority, however there is no legal right to park on the highway and if adjoining facilities have a lack of parking facilities it is their responsibility to manage that aspect.”

He added that providing parking for school drop off or pickups is “not a requirement” for the development as it was not an aspect put forward at the previous outline planning stage.

Mr Edwards said: “No fundamental objection has been raised from highways subject to conditions which are considered reasonable to secure the appropriate access arrangements, vehicle parking and internal movements.”

On the affordable homes aspect of the scheme Mr Edwards said: “There are sufficient dwellings proposed which would fall within the affordable housing size requirements.”

Due to this Mr Edwards approved the application.

A further sustainable drainage application needs to be approved before building work can start.