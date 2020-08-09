Road closed until December after bridge crash

Pont y Forwyn Bridge between Llanfechain and Llansantffraid was damaged following a collision last Tuesday4TH afternoon.

Llanfyllin Town Council has confirmed that a traffic light system will be set until the bridge wall repairs have been carried out.

Work will begin on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 11, and will continue until it is repaired in December.

Fire and rescue crews from Llanfyllin and Oswestry attended the crash on Tuesday, which happened at around 4.30am.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to the Llansantffraid area of Powys at approximately 4.42am to reports of a road traffic accident.

"We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to the scene. We transported one patient by road to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital."

The rescue operation was under control just after 6am. The fire crews also stabilised the vehicle. The road was closed during the operation.