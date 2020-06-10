Cricket club stumped after mower is stolen

Police are investigating after a mower, bush cutter and leaf blower were taken from Alberbury Cricket Club some time between Saturday and Tuesday.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: "We are investigating a burglary which occurred sometime between the Saturday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 26.

"A number of items were stolen from the Alberbury Cricket Club, Powys. They include a Masport Olympic Golf dark green mower, an orange Stiel FS70 bush cutter and an orange and black ECHO PB251 2 Stroke Petrol Garden leaf blower.

“Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police for the attention of PC Simon Morris 1057, either online at dyfed-powys.police.uk/en/contact-us/report-an-incident, by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”