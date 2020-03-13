Homes plan to be decided by committee

Outline planning permission to build seven affordable dwellings at land next to the former Four Crosses Inn will be decided at Powys County Council’s (PCC) Planning committee meeting on Thursday, March 19.

Milton Keynes based Eaglescourt Developments Ltd want to build a mix of one, two and three bedroom properties at the site, but there is opposition to the scheme in the village.

The plans have been “called in” to be decided by committee by local county councillor Arwel Jones.

Counillor Jones said: “The community council have serious concerns regarding the narrow entrance.”

This narrow entrance is single track which will used also for another development which brings the total up to 15 houses.

PCC’s own highways department has objected to the proposal as “no improvements” can be made to the access road and say they won’t “adopt” it.

Llandysilio Community Council discussed and objected to the proposal saying the scheme was not needed in light of other developments going ahead in the village.

Community council clerk, Carol Davies said: “A planning application has recently been granted for 24 affordable dwellings on another site and another application for 37 affordable dwellings is currently under consideration.

“There is also a development of 49 homes by the village boundary which will also include 14 affordable homes.

“There is enough development already in Four Crosses and the surrounding area and no more exception sites are needed.”

But the planning department recommend approving the plans.

Planning Officer Edin Hrustanovic, said: “The scheme brings forward seven affordable properties to Four Crosses at this site, which is supported by development management.

“The recommendation is one of approval."

Eaglescourt Developments have acknowledged that the site lies part in and part outside the development boundary which is why they propose affordable homes for it.

Their design and access statement points that in February 2019, PCC had noted that 47 people had registered as being in need of housing in Four Crosses

Of those 18 were looking for one bedroom accommodation, 14 for two bedroom, 14 for three bedroom and one application was for four bedroomed accommodation.

Eaglescourt development added: “If approved this application would go some way to meeting the identified need.”

In February 2019, the company were given planning permission to convert and extend the Four Crosses Inn into three homes.