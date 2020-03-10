Vehicles trapped and trains cancelled as rising water levels spark more flooding fears for Shropshire and Mid Wales

Shrewsbury has been put on flood alert as the high water begins to make its way into the county from heavy rains across the Welsh hills.

There are flood warnings on the River Severn at Dolwen Llandinam, Abermule, Fron, Trehelig, Trewern and Pool Quay in Powys while in Shrophire flood warnings are in force for the Rivers Vyrnwy and Severn at Maesbrook and a lesser flood alert for the county town.

See also:

Welshpool and Montgomery firefighters were called out this morning after a lorry became stuck in the fast rising water at Caerhowell.

Crews arrived to find that a tractor driver had managed to pull the HGV out.

04R1 was mobilised to Caerhowell with @MontyFireSTN to a vehicle stuck in floodwater. On arrival a tractor had managed to pull this lorry out. Please dont drive through any floodwater, you dont know what could be underneath. #Floods #DontEnter pic.twitter.com/bht6ZvsGBk — Welshpool Fire Station 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshpoolFire) March 10, 2020

Llanfaircaereinion fire crew had to rescue a driver when a car became stuck in floodwater on the A458 by Banwy Fuels, Cyfronydd. Firefighters waded through the fast flowing water to rescue the motorist.

Advertising

A spokesman said: "The water level is still rising and road is closed."

Emergency services put out urgent please to drivers not to attempt to drive through floods in the hope of preventing the chaos of Storm Dennis when hundred of motorists had to be rescued.

Train services have been cancelled between Machynlleth and Dovey Junction affecting services to Aberystwyth and Pwllheli and in South Wales which has born the brunt of the latest round of rain and rising rivers.

The river levels on the Vyrnwy, which feeds into the Severn, are expected to peak at Llanymynech this afternoon (tues) and Crew Green on Wednesday before feeding down through Shropshire.

There are hopes that with a few days of drier weather forecast there won't be a repeat of recent severe flood warnings and flooded properties in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge.