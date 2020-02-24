Bike won with £2 raffle ticket expected to make more than £10,000 at auction

Long-time motorbike enthusiast Sally Pearce from Mid Wales entered the competition to win a 1977 motorbike when she visited the National Motorcycle Museum in last year and to her delight, found out in October that she had won the draw for the Triumph T160V Trident.

The 60-year-old health care worker has been riding motorbikes since purchasing her first Suzuki, also in 1977.

Never used and in “as new” condition, the bike is expected to sell for between £10,000 to £12,000 at auction with H&H Classics on April 7 at the museum.

Sally's winning raffle ticket was one of thousands sold by the museum during the competition and she said she hopes the sale will fund an upcoming operation.

The bike was initially bought by museum founder, the late Roy Richards, in the 1980s from a bike dealer and was displayed in the museum until the 2000s when it was replaced by another similar model.

The museum decided to put the bike into their popular classic bike raffle and it proved to be one of the most popular bikes ever given away.

Mark Bryan of H&H Classics said: “Even at the top estimate of £12,000 this bike is a steal, given that it is in perfect brand new condition and is a real collector’s piece.”