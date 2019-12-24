Injured rider rescued from mountain bike park

A teenager suffered serious leg injuries in a fall at the Dyfi Bike Park near Machynlleth last weekend.

Aberdyfi Search and Rescue team was given a call by the Welsh Ambulance Service shortly before 1pm to help get the rider down to safety.

Graham O'Hanlon from the search and rescue team, said: "The 15 year old male suffered serious leg injuries in a fall from his bike on the down-hill trails at Dyfi Bike Park. Paramedic crews from the ambulance service where joined by a critical care team from the Air Ambulance which had been able to land close by.

"When the casualty had been stabilised by the medical personnel, search and rescut team volunteers moved the teenager to waiting vehicles on a wheeled stretcher. The rider was then transferred to the air ambulance and flown to hospital for further treatment."

He said the rescue operation took two hours.