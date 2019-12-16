Royal Welsh Agricultural Society elects familiar face as 2020 president

For many years Harry Fetherstonhaugh has been the leading figure behind the success of the Royal Welsh Show, but after 25 years he has now retired as honorary show director and has taken on the role as the society’s president.

It is during the society’s annual council meeting that the included feature counties begin and end their term of office.

Following in the footsteps of the 2019 feature county of Pembrokeshire, it is now the turn of Clwyd to take up the mantle for 2020, with Mr Fetherstonhaugh leading from the front. His association with the Royal Welsh spans a lifetime, with his family involvement going back through the generations.

In 2004 he was awarded a society Gold Medal for his exceptional services to the society as honorary show director.

Humbling

He was presented with the award by the Queen during her visit to the show in the society’s centenary year.

He said: “Having my fellow peers on our county advisory committee voting for me to be the president in our feature year is both an enormous honour and most humbling.

"My 40-odd years of involvement with the Royal Welsh have been a joy and throughout this period I have made countless friends, for which I will be eternally grateful.

“The Clwyd year will now step up a gear from an already hectic 2019, with fundraising activities on a weekly basis with the prerequisite that all events must be fun.”

The Royal Welsh Show will be at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, Powys between July 20 and 23, 2020.

Gates open each day at 8am. Adult tickets start from £28 on the gate, although online discounts are available. Children’s tickets for ages five to 16 cost £5, and under-fives are free.

See rwas.wales for more