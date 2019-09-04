Protestors take over village over suspension of parliament

The demonstration took place outside Llandrindod Wells Post Office on Saturday morning and was organised by Rosie McConnell.

The prorogation has caused major controversy with critics saying it would stop MPs being able to play their democratic part in the Brexit process in the run-up to the planned exit date of October 31.

Rosie, 44, was inspired after seeing similar protests, including the one on Friday night in Shrewsbury which saw about 400 people attend.

She said: "I organised it to coincide with the national demonstration and there wasn't one in Mid Wales so I decided the night before to talk to some friends and set up an event on Facebook.

"By the end, we had at least 80 people there which is incredible given people were given less than 24 hours notice and it's a very small town."

The protest was even attended by a couple who were on their way home to Gloucester after holidaying in Tenby.

Rosie added: "This is something that is much bigger than Brexit and we need to defend democracy.

"Things are changing very quickly at the moment but I am glad to see MPs are now understanding how important the role of democracy is.

"Part of me would like a to see an election but I do think it is a poison chalice for whoever takes over and it is a horrific situation.

"There is no kind or easy way of getting out of this difficult situation that David Cameron created for us."