Telephone boxes could disappear across Shropshire and Mid Wales

More payphones could be removed in Powys including those close to the Shropshire border.

They range from pay phones in the middle of towns including Welshpool and Newtown to those in villages and the countryside.

BT Payphones has released information about the use of phone boxes in the area.

It says that not one call was made in the phone boxes in Churchstoke and Criggion while just one phone call was made from the kiosks in Llanfechain and Llangadfan.

Others that could go include five phone boxes in Newtown, three in Welshpool and others in Knighton, Montgomery, Middletown, Guilsfield, Llansantffraid and Castle Caereinion.

The best used phone box of those under scrutiny is by the Wynnstay Arms in Machynlleth while one in Newtown recorded 175 and in Guilsfield, 167.

Powys County Council's regeneration department said that the arrival of mobile phones had led to the demise of the telephone box.

“BT advise that overall use of payphones has declined by over 90 per cent in the last decade and the need to provide payphones for use in emergency situations is diminishing all the time, with at least 98 per cent of the UK having either 3G or 4G coverage. This is important because as long as there is network coverage, it’s now possible to call the emergency services, even when there is no credit or no coverage from your own mobile provider,” said a spokesperson for the PCC Regeneration Department.

“To ensure that the local community are fully informed BT has placed consultation notices on all the relevant payphones.”

BT said its consultation process gives local communities the opportunity to adopt a traditional red ‘heritage’ phone box and make them an asset that local people can enjoy. It’s really simple to do and it costs just £1. The Council also invites views for consideration as part of this process,” the spokesperson added.

The deadline to submit responses is August 21 and more information is available on www.growinpowys.com/payphones.