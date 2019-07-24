Woman dies three days after being trapped under car

The pedestrian, in her 70s, was trapped under a silver Hyundai Elantra after it had collided with her and three other vehicles on the A488 Station Road, Knighton, at around 12.23pm on Thursday.

The woman was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with life threatening injuries but she died in hospital on Sunday.

Knighton Mayor Councillor Nick Johns said he had heard the woman was in Knighton to meet her daughter who was walking down the street with her young baby to meet her and saw the whole incident.

He said the town was shocked by what had happened.

Another Knighton resident, who did not wish to be named, said he heard the sound of the engine of the car and rushed to see what had happened, describing it as "a freak incident".

A spokesman for Dyfed Powys Police said the ambulance, fire service and Wales Air Ambulance had attended, with the air ambulance landing on Knighton’s rugby pitch nearby.

A spokesman for Wales Air Ambulance said: “I can confirm that Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene of a road traffic collision near Knighton on Thursday, July 18.

“The charity’s Welshpool-based aircraft was tasked and arrived at scene at 12:47. Following treatment from our ‘Welsh Flying Medics’ a patient was then airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

“The helicopter left the scene at 14.10 and arrived at hospital at 14.36. Our involvement concluded at 15.55.”

Dyfed-Powys Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

Station Road was closed for several hours following the incident while accident investigation work took place between Kinsley Road and Broad Street.

Anyone with information tcan contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either on 101.

People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired can text the non-emergency number on 07811 311908 – quoting reference: DP-20190718-150.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the incident can also contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

Report by Karen Compton