Golden eagles to be reintroduced at Snowdonia despite worries from farmers

The rare birds have been persecuted and culled historically, and reduced to small pockets in the UK.

But today Countryfile revealed plans to reintroduce them to Wales – despite potential opposition from farmers.

Golden eagles, with their two-metre wingspans, are controversial with farmers, who fear the predators' ability to snatch new-born lambs.

The project to reintroduce the massive birds follows successful schemes in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

It is thought the plan could boost tourism in the Snowdonia region where the eagles would be re-introduced, but could be met with opposition by farmers.

Countryfile Winter Diaries presenter Jules Hudson visited Snowdonia to get reaction to the scheme.

