Bikers to join ride out in tribute to a 'caring' father who 'died doing what he loved'

Andy Davenport, 47, who lived near Pattingham, died after a crash on the A454 near Bridgnorth on Sunday, March 1.

Today (March 11) as an inquest opened into Mr Davenport's death, his family paid tribute to a caring father.

It has also been confirmed that bikers are being asked to join a convoy in tribute to Mr Davenport, who was an "avid biker", on the day of his funeral.

Andy Davenport

Following Mr Davenport's death The Midlands Riders ride-out group described the news as "devastating", adding: "Over the years we have spent many of our ride outs with this legend! Such a sad day!"

After a request from Mr Davenport's family the group is organising 'Andy's last ride' to take place on the day of his funeral, with bikers asked to meet at Shifnal Services from 11am.

In a tribute issued this morning Mr Davenport's family paid tribute to a man who was "doing what he loved, riding his bike and caring for his family".

They said Mr Davenport was known as Davo, and was a father to Kavan and a son to Jenny and Jim.

His funeral will be held at Telford Crematorium at 2.30pm on April 17.

An inquest into Mr Davenport's death was opened at Guildhall in Shrewsbury this morning by Shropshire's deputy coroner Heath Westerman.

Mr Westerman heard police had been called to attend a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on the A454 on March 1.

The hearing was told that paramedics and the air ambulance had attended and provided advanced life support, but that they were sadly unable to save Mr Davenport.

Mr Westerman offered his "sincere condolences to Mr Davenport's family and friends" and adjourned the hearing for a full inquest to take place on August 11.