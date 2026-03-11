Family pays tribute to caring Staffordshire father killed in Shropshire motorbike crash

Andy Davenport, who was 47 and from Pattingham, died after his motorbike crashed on the A454, on Sunday, March 1.

His family have paid to a man who was "doing what he loved, riding his bike and caring for his family".

They said Mr Davenport was known as Davo, and was a father to Kavan, and a son to Jenny and Jim.

Andy Davenport

Mr Davenport's funeral will be held at Telford Crematorium at 2.30pm on April 17.

A bike procession will also be held from Shifnal services to Pattingham village.

Family flowers only are requested, and donations for the Air Ambulance will be set up via a Go Fund Me page.