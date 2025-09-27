In pictures: Pattingham Scarecrow Festival returns with more than 120 brilliant creations including Donald Trump
A Shropshire village has been buzzing with activity as more than 120 scarecrows - including one of Donald Trump - lined the streets for the return of a much-loved festival.
The three-day Pattingham Scarecrow Festival, which has previously raised thousands of pounds for local causes, has made a triumphant return over this weekend.
Now in its seventh edition, the popular biennial event running between Friday and Sunday, offered fun for all ages in the village on the Shropshire/South Staffordshire border.
A total of 123 scarecrows have taken over the village, displayed across three routes.
Speaking to the Shropshire Star after a successful opening day of the festival, organiser Mike Coope said: "It’s been quite active so far. Around the village is had been quite busy which is excellent, so a good start.