Much Wenlock high street to close for removal of Christmas lights

Much Wenlock's Christmas lights will be coming down next Sunday, January 11, with road closures expected to cause some minor disruption.

To facilitate the removal of the Christmas lights, three roads through the town centre will be closed throughout the day for safety reasons.

Much Wenlock, Shropshire

Their removal is set to take place between 8am and 4pm. High Street, Wilmore Street and Barrow Street will be impacted by the closures at various times and reopened when it is safe to do so.

Those with enquiries about these or other works are asked to call Shropshire Council Customer Services Centre on 0345 678 9006

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk