Road outside Shropshire village primary school to close in preparation for new 20mph speed limit
A road outside of a village primary school near Much Wenlock will close for a week in January for new signs and road markings ahead of the introduction of a new 20mph zone.
By Megan Jones
Roadworks will be taking place on the B4376 outside Barrow 1618 Church of England Free School near Much Wenlock from Monday, January 26.
The work will involve the erection of new traffic signs and road markings, ahead of the introduction of a 20mph zone outside of the school.