Much Wenlock schoolboy, 9, wins award for his act of kindness to clean up his town

Theo Reeves, who was then aged eight, was so concerned that the leaves in King Street, Much Wenlock could lead to an accident last October he went out at 8.30am to clean them up.

The youngster's hard work did not go unnoticed. When members of the local police Safer Neighbourhood Team spotted Theo, they gave him a VIP tour of Bridgnorth Police Station.

Now the youngster has been given a commendation award at the BBC's Make a Difference Award.

Theo at the awards

Proud mum Emm Reeves said: “We attended the BBC Shropshire Make a Difference awards where he received a commendation award.

Young Theo sweeping up last year

“We'd like to say a huge thank you to all of your support and positive comments.

“He'll be back out there doing his bit for the town this autumn and winter.”