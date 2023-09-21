Bench unveiled to remember Shropshire sporting stalwart

Ahead of their last game of the season on Saturday, players and supporters of Much Wenlock Cricket Club revealed the bench at Linden Field in memory of former player Steve Perks.
Players at a Shropshire cricket club gathered on Saturday to remember a former captain and one of the county's leading sportsmen as a specially commissioned bench was installed in his memory.
