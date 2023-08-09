Two tractors taken in raid on farm

A Claas tractor was one of the vehicles taken in the raid.

Police Community Support Officer Mal Goddard said that the theft had taken place at a farm off the B4378, between Much Wenlock and Shipton.

He said that the equipment was taken between 10pm on Monday and 8am on Tuesday.

Two tractors were stolen.

One was a John Deere, with the registration DL17 RH, and the other is a Claas with the registration DX69 DFZ.

Also stolen were a hedge cutter attachment and a fuel bowser trailer.

PCSO Goddard appealed for anyone with information to contact the police.

He said: "Details of the tractors have been added to the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera system so if they trigger an ANPR camera officers in the area will be alerted.

"Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online using this link https://www.westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ , quoting incident number 00098_I_08082023."