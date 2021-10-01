26 miles in a hedgehog costume wildlife charity

Ben is running in a hedghog costume for Cuan Wildlife Rescue

Ben Lamming is getting ready to run the 26-and-a-bit miles this weekend to raise money for Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock - all while dressed as a hedgehog.

Ben worked at Cuan as a volunteer for several months before relocating to Northern Ireland to be with his girlfriend. He is travelling back to England especially to run the distance.

Ben said: "This is my first marathon, it may be my last, I'll just have to see how it goes!

""I've been running a lot of miles, the longest I've covered is 20 miles, in preparation for the marathon. I've been doing it in extra layers too to prepare for the heat of the costume on the day."

Ben will begin and end his 26.2 run at Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock.

He added: "My dad has helped a lot with planning the route from Cuan, around the Wenlock edge and through Ironbridge and Broseley.

"So far I've raised £570 for Cuan Wildlife Rescue, but more is to come, and I'll be running with a bucket on the day too.

"I hope to raise awareness of the centre and all the great work they do."

Deb Bolger of Cuan Wildlife Rescue said: "We're over the moon that he's doing it. I'll be supporting him as he goes round with water and things, I can't imagine running a marathon wearing a hedgehog costume is easy.

"We've also got another runner, Mark Wilson, who is running for us but he's doing his run in Cardiff. We really appreciate what they are both doing and good luck to them both."